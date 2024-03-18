Austria capable of heading intl coalition for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – Stefanchuk

Austria could head an international coalition for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"I noted the importance of strengthening humanitarian support for Ukraine. I am confident that Austria is capable of heading an international coalition for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," he said on Facebook Monday, following a meeting with President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.

Stefanchuk emphasized that any kind of humanitarian aid is important to Ukraine: ambulance vehicles, prosthetics for injured soldiers and civilians, their rehabilitation, construction and utility vehicles for territorial communities.

"We touched upon humanitarian demining. I hope Austria will continue to provide its assistance in this sphere," he said.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's European integration, reform implementation and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

"In conclusion, I raised the issue of the so-called 'elections' in Russia. The sham elections to which not a single oppositional candidate and not a single international observer was admitted. These so-called 'elections' are a verdict for Russia. Ukraine does not recognize them, considering the fact that the 'voting' took place on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada chairman is on a working visit to Austria on March 18-19 to participate in the ninth conference of the speakers on the EU Strategy for the Danube Region.