13:53 18.03.2024

Stefanchuk to visit Austria on March 18-19

Stefanchuk to visit Austria on March 18-19

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will make a working visit to Austria on March 18-19 to participate in the ninth conference of speakers of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region.

"The main task that faces us is to attract maximum assistance in the fight against the aggressor. The Russian regime poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the entire system of European and international security. We must actively unite the parliamentary environment around Ukraine. I will talk about this as with Austrian partners, and with all participants of the parliamentary Summit in Vienna," the press service of the Verkhovna Rada quotes Stefanchuk.

According to the speaker, "Ukraine must actively use the potential of regional cooperation to achieve several goals: reliable support in countering Russian aggression and accelerated integration into the European and Euro-Atlantic space with the unconditional fulfillment of all requirements."

The visit program includes bilateral meetings between Stefanchuk and fellow parliamentary speakers and the Austrian leadership.

Speakers or their representatives of the parliaments of Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, Moldova, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia will also take part in the Conference.

The focus of the meeting participants was the development of cooperation in the Danube region, with an emphasis on the risks to regional security and the environment caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

