Facts

15:48 16.03.2024

Kuleba, Blinken hold phone conversation

1 min read
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to thank the United States for the recent military aid package, which will help Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

The minister emphasized the need and urgency of continued U.S. and international support for Ukraine, including air defense and artillery ammunition, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The diplomats discussed further ways to approve a critically needed package of support for Ukraine from the United States.

"We cannot allow Russia to use delays in aid to advance, putting all of Europe and the democratic world at risk of an even larger war. We discussed ways forward to approve the critically needed supplemental. Ukraine has demonstrated repeatedly in recent years that with sufficient support, we can defeat Russia on the battlefield. Failure to continue supporting Ukraine would severely undermine the U.S. leadership all across the world and jeopardize American national security," Kuleba said.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the anticipated outcomes of the NATO Washington summit later this year.

