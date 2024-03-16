Forty people still hospitalized, nine in serious condition after Russia's Fri attack on Odesa – local authorities

As of Saturday morning, 40 people remain hospitalized, nine of them are in serious condition, as a result of Russia's Friday missile attack on Odesa, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"As of 09:00, forty people affected by yesterday's missile strike continue to receive treatment at the healthcare facilities. Nine of those injured are in serious condition," he said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, Russia inflicted several missile strikes on Odesa on Friday, March 15. According to the latest updates, 20 people were killed and 73 people were injured. There were medics and rescuers among the casualties.

Saturday, March 16, is a mourning day in Odesa.