Facts

11:48 16.03.2024

Forty people still hospitalized, nine in serious condition after Russia's Fri attack on Odesa – local authorities

1 min read
Forty people still hospitalized, nine in serious condition after Russia's Fri attack on Odesa – local authorities

As of Saturday morning, 40 people remain hospitalized, nine of them are in serious condition, as a result of Russia's Friday missile attack on Odesa, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"As of 09:00, forty people affected by yesterday's missile strike continue to receive treatment at the healthcare facilities. Nine of those injured are in serious condition," he said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, Russia inflicted several missile strikes on Odesa on Friday, March 15. According to the latest updates, 20 people were killed and 73 people were injured. There were medics and rescuers among the casualties.

Saturday, March 16, is a mourning day in Odesa.

Tags: #odesa

MORE ABOUT

19:58 15.03.2024
Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

19:39 15.03.2024
Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

18:38 15.03.2024
Death toll from missile attack on Odesa rises to 19 – Kostin

Death toll from missile attack on Odesa rises to 19 – Kostin

17:13 15.03.2024
Interior Minister reports 16 dead, 73 injured, losses among National Police personnel after attack on Odesa

Interior Minister reports 16 dead, 73 injured, losses among National Police personnel after attack on Odesa

16:45 15.03.2024
Death toll after Russia's missile attack on Odesa rises to 16 people – regional authorities

Death toll after Russia's missile attack on Odesa rises to 16 people – regional authorities

16:04 15.03.2024
Defense Forces: Attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea

Defense Forces: Attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea

14:23 15.03.2024
Death toll in Odesa from Russian missile strike increased to 14 people, 46 more injured - regional administration

Death toll in Odesa from Russian missile strike increased to 14 people, 46 more injured - regional administration

14:11 15.03.2024
Eight people killed, more than 20 injured amid missile attack on Odesa - PGO

Eight people killed, more than 20 injured amid missile attack on Odesa - PGO

13:49 15.03.2024
In Odesa, 20 people injured by rocket attack, five of them rescuers – Emergency Service

In Odesa, 20 people injured by rocket attack, five of them rescuers – Emergency Service

12:58 15.03.2024
Paramedic, employee of Emergency Service killed in Odesa, number of victims of missile attack being clarified

Paramedic, employee of Emergency Service killed in Odesa, number of victims of missile attack being clarified

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

Some 190 people, incl. 26 children, evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region – Interior Ministry

Tusk: Improvement of situation in Ukraine requires immediate assistance

Zelenskyy on anniversary of Mariupol Drama Theater airstrike: World must remember everything Russia did against Ukraine

France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

LATEST

Yermak holds phone conversation with Sullivan

SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

Kuleba, Blinken hold phone conversation

Some 190 people, incl. 26 children, evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region – Interior Ministry

Russia trying to force Ukrainians to vote at 'presidential elections' on temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

HACC releases ex-Defense Ministry official Liyev from custody on personal recognizance

Five URCS emergency response teams helped to clean up aftermath of missile attacks on Odesa

Tusk: Improvement of situation in Ukraine requires immediate assistance

Over 170,000 tonnes of grain delivered to countries experiencing most challenging food situations – Yermak

Greece joins Ukraine demining coalition headed by Lithuania

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD