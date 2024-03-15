Interior Minister reports 16 dead, 73 injured, losses among National Police personnel after attack on Odesa

Sixteen people were killed, including an employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 73 people were injured, and there are losses among the personnel of the National Police of Ukraine as a result of an enemy missile attack on Odesa on Friday, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"At the moment, we know about 16 dead, including an employee of the State Emergency Service. The rescuers have arrived to help those injured when Russia inflicted another strike. Some 73 people suffered injuries of varying severity," he said on the Telegram channel.

"Unfortunately, there are losses among the National Police personnel," the minister said.