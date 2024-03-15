Death toll after Russia's missile attack on Odesa rises to 16 people – regional authorities

The number of people killed as a result of Russia's Friday missile attack on Odesa increased to 16 people, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"Fifty-five more people were hospitalized with injuries," he said on the Telegram channel.

More than 200 people have donated blood for those injured in Odesa, and around 100 people are standing in the queues at the blood donation centers, the official said.