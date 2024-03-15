In Odesa, 20 people injured by rocket attack, five of them rescuers – Emergency Service

According to preliminary information, 20 people were injured, five of whom were employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on Odesa on Friday.

"All the victims are receiving the necessary assistance," the State Emergency Service's Telegram channel reported on Friday.

Information has been also confirmed that one of the dead is an employee of the State Emergency Service. "Today, as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city, civilian infrastructure was damaged. A fire broke out at the site of the hit. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service immediately arrived at the site of the strike and began extinguishing the fire, dismantling the rubble and searching for victims. During the work, the enemy repeatedly launched a missile strike, as a result of which the rescuer was killed," the message says.

The hit damaged 10 private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline and two fire and rescue vehicles. Currently, work is underway to eliminate the fire of a gas pipeline and a private house on a total area of about 120 square meters. Fifty rescuers and eight units of emergency services equipment are working on site.

As reported, several explosions were heard in Odesa on Friday, and later it became known about missile strikes on the city. A paramedic and an employee of the State Emergency Service, who arrived at the scene after the first explosion, were killed. There are also seriously injured people among the medics and rescuers.