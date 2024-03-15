Paramedic, employee of Emergency Service killed in Odesa, number of victims of missile attack being clarified

Two people were killed as a result of a missile attack by Russian occupiers on Odesa on Friday, said Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian missile attack, a paramedic and a member of the State Emergency Service were killed, who came to the scene to provide assistance after the first explosion. There are also seriously injured people among the medics and rescuers," Kiper wrote on Telegram.