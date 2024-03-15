There’re victims due to Russian strike on Odesa – regional administration

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa on Friday, there are casualties, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, there are victims. All relevant services are working on site. The data is being clarified," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

He did not specify the number of victims and their condition.

As reported, several explosions sounded in Odesa on Friday, the Air Force reported a rocket heading towards the city.