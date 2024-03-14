Facts

20:23 14.03.2024

Zelenskyy approves ARMA emblem and flag – decree

2 min read

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the establishment of the emblem and flag of the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

The text of relevant decree No. 157/2024 dated March 14 was published on the website of the head of state.

"The emblem of the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency is a four-cornered black shield with a steel-gray border. On the shield in the center there is an image of an owl with unfolded wings, above which is the Sign of the Princely State of Volodymyr the Great, below – five five–pointed stars. All images are gold in color," reads the description of the ARMA emblem attached to the decree.

"The flag of the ARMA is a rectangular steel-gray cloth with a width-to-length ratio of 2:3. In the upper left quarter of the flag there are two equal horizontal stripes of blue and yellow, in the center of the free edge of the flag there is the emblem of the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency. The image of the emblem on the flag has an additional black border, the width of which is 1/3 of the width of the main border. The height of the emblem image is 1/2 of the width of the panel. Both sides of the flag cloth are mirror identical," the attached description of the flag says.

The document approves descriptions and drawings of the ARMA emblem and flag, as well as the procedure for their use. According to the procedure, the emblems and the flag of the National Agency can be reproduced in a single-color version and in sizes corresponding to the purposes of their use, respecting the proportions. The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Tags: #decree #symbols #arma

