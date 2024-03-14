Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

The Russian authorities are blocking the evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region, where fighting is taking place, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Yes, we can confirm this information [about the Russian authorities blocking the evacuation in Belgorod region]. Today, a number of interceptions have become public throughout the day: both conversations between security forces and conversations of local residents who state that transport hubs are surrounded by security forces, there are roadblocks, there are threats (sanctions, fines, dismissals from work)," Yusov said on the telethon.

The Ukrainian military intelligence stressed that the Russian authorities are once again trying to use civilians as a "human shield" in order to protect the Russian terrorist regime.

At the same time, according to Yusov, there is information that evacuation is still being carried out in some localities, in particular, the town of Grayvoron.

The GUR indicated that Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation are now areas of active hostilities.

Earlier, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the RVC and the Siberian Battalion also appealed to the governors of Kursk and Belgorod regions to immediately declare the evacuation of civilians, stressing that civilians should not suffer from the war.