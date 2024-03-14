Facts

20:11 14.03.2024

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

2 min read
Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

The Russian authorities are blocking the evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region, where fighting is taking place, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Yes, we can confirm this information [about the Russian authorities blocking the evacuation in Belgorod region]. Today, a number of interceptions have become public throughout the day: both conversations between security forces and conversations of local residents who state that transport hubs are surrounded by security forces, there are roadblocks, there are threats (sanctions, fines, dismissals from work)," Yusov said on the telethon.

The Ukrainian military intelligence stressed that the Russian authorities are once again trying to use civilians as a "human shield" in order to protect the Russian terrorist regime.

At the same time, according to Yusov, there is information that evacuation is still being carried out in some localities, in particular, the town of Grayvoron.

The GUR indicated that Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation are now areas of active hostilities.

Earlier, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the RVC and the Siberian Battalion also appealed to the governors of Kursk and Belgorod regions to immediately declare the evacuation of civilians, stressing that civilians should not suffer from the war.

Tags: #russia #evacuation #gur

MORE ABOUT

20:10 14.03.2024
Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

17:04 14.03.2024
Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

12:12 13.03.2024
Invaders continue active phase of discrediting Ukrainian politicians, justifying Russia’s aggression– GUR

Invaders continue active phase of discrediting Ukrainian politicians, justifying Russia’s aggression– GUR

20:56 12.03.2024
First vehicle with Russian license plates seized in Lithuania

First vehicle with Russian license plates seized in Lithuania

19:14 12.03.2024
European Commission ready to discuss use of Russian assets to support Ukraine with EU states – Vice-President

European Commission ready to discuss use of Russian assets to support Ukraine with EU states – Vice-President

19:50 11.03.2024
Biden requesting $1.5 bln from Congress for 2025 fiscal year to combat Russia’s influence

Biden requesting $1.5 bln from Congress for 2025 fiscal year to combat Russia’s influence

12:17 11.03.2024
URCS volunteers meet evacuation trains arriving in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky regions

URCS volunteers meet evacuation trains arriving in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky regions

20:54 08.03.2024
Embassy: Some 59 Ukrainians evacuated, incl 15 children

Embassy: Some 59 Ukrainians evacuated, incl 15 children

21:03 07.03.2024
GUR receives info about Russia’s intention to seize Antonov airfield on Feb 24, 2022 from reliable informant – Budanov

GUR receives info about Russia’s intention to seize Antonov airfield on Feb 24, 2022 from reliable informant – Budanov

20:24 05.03.2024
Ukrainian aviation strike 11 places of invaders’ concentration over day, shoot down three enemy fighters

Ukrainian aviation strike 11 places of invaders’ concentration over day, shoot down three enemy fighters

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Zelenskyy, in his talk with Scholz, tells of AFU’s needs in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Death toll of Vinnytsia drone night attack grows to two – region’s head

Ukrainian aviation strikes four places of invaders’ concentration during day

Zelenskyy approves ARMA emblem and flag – decree

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Six people, incl. children, injured as Russia attacks Nikopol by heavy artillery, kamikaze drones

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD