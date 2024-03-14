Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

The first container shipments along the Ukrainian sea corridor can be carried out within two to three weeks, said Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure Yuriy Vaskov.

“All five container terminals are ready to process (containers). Almost all of them are involved in the transshipment of agricultural and other products. But containers are a priority, and they are negotiating. I hope that we will receive the first calls in two or three weeks,” he said at a round table on Ukrainian exports organized by the Center for Economic Strategy on Thursday.

Vaskov added that the Ministry of Restoration also hopes to resume car ferry service within two weeks, and after two months - railway ferry service.