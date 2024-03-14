Facts

19:02 14.03.2024

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

1 min read
Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

The first container shipments along the Ukrainian sea corridor can be carried out within two to three weeks, said Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure Yuriy Vaskov.

“All five container terminals are ready to process (containers). Almost all of them are involved in the transshipment of agricultural and other products. But containers are a priority, and they are negotiating. I hope that we will receive the first calls in two or three weeks,” he said at a round table on Ukrainian exports organized by the Center for Economic Strategy on Thursday.

Vaskov added that the Ministry of Restoration also hopes to resume car ferry service within two weeks, and after two months - railway ferry service.

Tags: #container

MORE ABOUT

15:12 22.02.2024
First container caravans to be sent to port of Constanta in coming days – Kubrakov

First container caravans to be sent to port of Constanta in coming days – Kubrakov

17:15 19.04.2022
Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

14:36 27.10.2020
CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

15:11 22.10.2020
First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

11:54 29.11.2019
TIS launches new weekly container train to Chernihiv

TIS launches new weekly container train to Chernihiv

14:05 25.09.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

17:57 31.01.2018
Ukrzaliznytsia together with Maersk and TIS open regular route for container train

Ukrzaliznytsia together with Maersk and TIS open regular route for container train

16:54 02.02.2016
Yatseniuk sets task to cut time of container train's trip to 10 days

Yatseniuk sets task to cut time of container train's trip to 10 days

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Zelenskyy, in his talk with Scholz, tells of AFU’s needs in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Death toll of Vinnytsia drone night attack grows to two – region’s head

Ukrainian aviation strikes four places of invaders’ concentration during day

Zelenskyy approves ARMA emblem and flag – decree

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD