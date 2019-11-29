Economy

11:54 29.11.2019

TIS launches new weekly container train to Chernihiv

2 min read
Transinvestservice (TIS, Odesa region), together with the world leader in container shipping, Maersk, and Ukrzaliznytsia, has launched a weekly container train to Chernihiv, the company said on Facebook.

The train is focused on servicing, first of all, grain cargo: corn, bulk wheat. Beans, metal products and lumber are also delivered today. In the future, cargo traffic is planned to be expanded through the transportation of equipment, textiles, food, and consumer goods.

"At this stage, the container train will transport up to 200 TEU per month. It will run the distance from TIS to Chernihiv in 34 hours. This is much faster and more efficient than conventional deliveries by rail or by road, since there are no shunting operations when transporting goods by block trains and regardless of weather conditions the traffic schedule is strictly observed," TIS said.

TIS also explained that the choice of a new route is justified by a number of factors: the availability in Chernihiv of a technological terminal that can process and staff grain, as well as other general cargo, the availability of necessary infrastructure in Chernihiv (indoor and outdoor storage warehouses, as well as access roads that can accept up to 35 platforms at a time).

"This route will simplify and optimize logistics for cargo owners in Ukraine and Belarus, opening up new opportunities for the business of both countries. The geographical location of Chernihiv close to the border with Belarus will allow attracting additional transit freight flows," the report says.

Interfax-Ukraine
