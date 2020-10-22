First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

The first container train on the China-Kazakhstan-Russia-Belarus-Ukraine new route, which delivered 41 containers with refrigeration equipment, has arrived in Ukraine.

The press service of Ukrzaliznytsia said on Thursday morning that the train had been on the way for 19 days.

Work is underway on the frequency of the train running once a week. "If there is sufficient cargo, the frequency of running will be increased and the train will run according to a clear schedule," the press service said.

Work on the route's capacity filling continues, "especially in the direction of receiving subsidies from China for cargo, so that the conditions of cargo transportation are economically attractive for carriers."

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia is developing an online service to enable customers to order a container seat on a train and pay for the service online, similar to purchasing tickets for passenger trains.

Ukrzaliznytsia recalled that direct container trains from China to Ukraine began to run on the territory of four countries from June 8, 2020. During this time, 13 trains have already arrived.

Container traffic accounts for 2.3% of the total volume of cargo transportation by rail in Ukraine. Currently, 36 container trains organized by Ukrzaliznytsia run on a regular basis across Ukraine.