Ukrzaliznytsia launches container, piggyback trains to German port of Duisberg

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to launch regular container and piggyback trains between Ukraine and the largest inland river port in Europe, Duisburg (Germany), the company's press service announced.

A corresponding memorandum has been signed with Duisburger Hafen Aktiengesellschaft, the owner and operator of the port, according to Ukrzaliznytsia's statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

Thanks to cooperation with the world's largest river port, Ukrzaliznytsia will be able to organize a completely new door-to-door service for Ukrainian and European clients.

The first train on the Transport service center Lisky terminal - Duisburg port route will depart this summer.

All goods transported by rail or road will be accepted for shipment.

"By choosing the new service, the client will be able to clearly forecast the final cost of transportation and delivery times, as the train will pass without queues at the border. A significant advantage of rail transport is its much lower environmental impact," Ukrzaliznytsia said in the statement.

Duisburger Hafen AG, partly owned by the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia and the city of Duisburg, is the owner and operator of the Duisburg port.

The port is located near the confluence of the Ruhr and Rhine rivers, about 190 km from the North Sea. It is the largest inland river port not only in Europe but also in the world. The port has eight container terminals. The existing infrastructure allows for shipping goods to other European countries, the Middle East, and Africa.

Duisburg port handles 4.3 million TEU (20-foot equivalent units). It is connected by water, rail, and road.