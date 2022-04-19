Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

During his visit to Lviv, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki opened a container town for 300-350 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine and announced the construction of similar towns around Kyiv.

"We are doing everything to protect Ukrainian children and women. There will be more such towns, 300-350 people find shelter here. There will be 5,000 people in Lviv. Our envoys are going to cities around Kyiv and will construct the same towns," the Office of the Polish Prime Minister said, citing Morawiecki on Twitter page on Tuesday.

In addition, the prime minister urged the European Commission to launch a solidarity fund for Ukraine. "I appeal to the European Commission to make the solidarity fund for Ukraine work and to have new money. There is nothing to wait. We cannot allow more crimes to be committed. Today, the sanctions should be as tough as possible," Morawiecki said.

He said that wherever he met with the leaders, he points to the need for the most severe sanctions. "This is the lowest price we can pay to regain our freedom. I call on European leaders to abandon calculators and turn to their conscience," the Polish prime minister said.

According to Morawiecki, already 10 million people in Ukraine have been forced to leave their homes, of which 2.5 million people live in Poland, but 6 million are inside Ukraine.