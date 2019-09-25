Economy

14:05 25.09.2019

Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia in September 2019 has launched three new container trains for grain transportation running on a fixed schedule from Chornomorsk-Port station (Odesa region) to Balin station (Khmelnytsky region), and from Hnivan station (Vinnytsia region) to Starokostyantynivka station (Khmelnytsky region).

This follows from the report of Ukrzaliznytsia press service as quoting company's head Yevhen Kravtsov as saying on September 24.

The railway operator has already put 27 container trains, of which 22 are regular ones.

"Now Ukrzaliznytsia operates about 150 grain containers used to transport grain cargo from elevators to seaports. The design of these containers allows to unload grain directly onto the vessel, which significantly speeds up the transportation process, and, therefore, reduces its cost," the press service quotes Kravtsov.

According to him, in general, from the beginning of 2019, 248,280 containers (TEU) were transported, which is 10% more than over the same period in 2018.

Besides, Kravtsov said that since the beginning of 2019, the company launched extra ten container trains, of which four are international ones.

"Such service allows reducing the turnover of rolling stock more than three times and, as a result, helps to reduce the final cost of cargo transportation by 25%," Ukrzaliznytsia head said.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #grain #trains #container
