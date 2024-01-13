Facts

11:41 13.01.2024

Russia fears that F-16 fighters will enter service with AFU – Estonian intelligence

In recent weeks, Russian troops have bombed various Ukrainian military objects, including airstrips, and this indicates that Russia considers the entry of F-16 fighters into the Ukrainian arsenal dangerous, said the head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, ERR reports.

“Throughout the country, electric power facilities, port and railway infrastructure, military airfields, weapons and ammunition depots, military educational institutions and defense industry enterprises involved in the production and repair of weapons were damaged,” Kiviselg said.

“The disruption of flight trajectories indicates that the Russians consider the entry of F-16s into the Ukrainian arsenal dangerous,” he emphasized.

The head of Estonian intelligence added that more massive Russian missile attacks are expected in the near future.

Kiviselg noted that Russia's ongoing tactic is to suppress Ukrainian air defense.

