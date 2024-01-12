Facts

16:17 12.01.2024

UK to provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln in military assistance – Sunak

1 min read
UK to provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln in military assistance – Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the allocation of GBP 2.5 billion for military assistance to Ukraine.

The UK announces its GBP 2.5 billion defense assistance package to Ukraine, which is the largest one since the beginning of the full-scale war, he said after a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday.

This package means more security, anti-tank means, missiles, hundreds of thousands of new artillery rounds, and training of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, the prime minister said.

Tags: #ukraine #uk #military_aid

MORE ABOUT

19:30 12.01.2024
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

10:41 12.01.2024
British PM to visit Kyiv today

British PM to visit Kyiv today

21:00 11.01.2024
Latvia to supply Ukraine with helicopters, artillery, shells and missiles

Latvia to supply Ukraine with helicopters, artillery, shells and missiles

19:04 11.01.2024
EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

17:43 11.01.2024
Ukraine and Estonia sign mem of cooperation in defense industry

Ukraine and Estonia sign mem of cooperation in defense industry

15:59 10.01.2024
Ukraine, Lithuania sign documents on cooperation in defense sector

Ukraine, Lithuania sign documents on cooperation in defense sector

20:13 08.01.2024
More than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained under Interflex program since 2022 – British Ministry of Defense

More than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained under Interflex program since 2022 – British Ministry of Defense

17:13 05.01.2024
UK Secretary for Defense: World turns back on Russia, forcing Putin into humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going

UK Secretary for Defense: World turns back on Russia, forcing Putin into humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going

11:28 04.01.2024
Stoltenberg convenes meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on Jan 10 due to massive Russian strikes

Stoltenberg convenes meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on Jan 10 due to massive Russian strikes

19:10 02.01.2024
Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

AD

HOT NEWS

British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

LATEST

USA, Ukraine hold two meetings on security commitments – Ambassador

British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

SBI searches district courts of Kyiv in case of misappropriation of funds by owners of Finance and Credit bank

SBU detains on border Kherson ex-official who helped occupiers to deport Ukrainian children

Ministry of Defense conducting audit of all contracts with companies that may be affiliated with Hrynkevych family – Deputy Minister

Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

UK, USA night strikes against Yemen's Houthis targeted their sites for launching drones, missiles at merchant ships in Red Sea – Sunak

British PM: Aid to Ukraine is investment in collective security of USA, EU, NATO, G7

AD
AD
AD
AD