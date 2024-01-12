UK to provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln in military assistance – Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the allocation of GBP 2.5 billion for military assistance to Ukraine.

The UK announces its GBP 2.5 billion defense assistance package to Ukraine, which is the largest one since the beginning of the full-scale war, he said after a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday.

This package means more security, anti-tank means, missiles, hundreds of thousands of new artillery rounds, and training of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, the prime minister said.