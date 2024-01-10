Zelenskyy: Air defense systems are what we lack most

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said air defense systems are "what we lack most."

"The air defense system is what we lack number one. The fight against drones. I am glad that we have agreements with Lithuania and with many other partners, too. The production of our own drones, I won't talk about the quantity now, but we are increasing our domestic production," he said at a press conference in Vilnius on Wednesday.

"We understand that there is a shortage of weapons in the world, there are not enough weapons for us, there are not enough weapons for the entire world and empty warehouses and many challenges for the defense of many countries in the world. And therefore we are interested in co-production, we have started this work with partners from the United States, with many companies, we continued this work with European partners, we will do this constantly, not wait until the entire deficit closes on its own," Zelenskyy said.

For his part, Lithuanian President Gintanas Lithuania noted the signing of military agreements with Ukraine.

Lithuanian leader said this is the path Lithuania should take, as there is quite a lot of money on the arms market, but very little actual production capacity to make the product.

That is why, Nausėda said, it is necessary to reveal the industrial and military potential of Lithuania, Ukraine, and the European Union.