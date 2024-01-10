Facts

12:33 10.01.2024

Three Russian ships on duty in Black and Azov Seas, Kalibr missile carriers withdrawn to Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

1 min read
Three Russian ships on duty in Black and Azov Seas, Kalibr missile carriers withdrawn to Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

Three Russian ships are on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas, and Kalibr missile carriers have been withdrawn to the Mediterranean Sea, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday morning.

"As of 08:00 on January 10, 2024, there are two enemy ships in the Black Sea; one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov; three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including two carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of up to 16 missiles," the AFU Navy said on the Telegram channel.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch Strait was carried out: six ships to the Sea of Azov, two ships to the Black Sea.

 

Tags: #ships

MORE ABOUT

14:23 24.11.2023
Some 153 ships gone through Ukraine's Black Sea humanitarian corridor

Some 153 ships gone through Ukraine's Black Sea humanitarian corridor

09:55 17.11.2023
Russia keeping two ships on combat duty in Black Sea, incl one "Kalibr" missile carrier – AFU Navy

Russia keeping two ships on combat duty in Black Sea, incl one "Kalibr" missile carrier – AFU Navy

13:34 13.11.2023
100th ship sails along Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor – U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

100th ship sails along Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor – U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

11:09 30.10.2023
Fifty three ships carrying Ukrainian food pass through Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor – Brink

Fifty three ships carrying Ukrainian food pass through Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor – Brink

18:55 26.10.2023
Deputy Premier Kubrakov refutes suspension of new AFU marine corridor

Deputy Premier Kubrakov refutes suspension of new AFU marine corridor

18:47 26.10.2023
Suspension of ship traffic in Black Sea to affect cost of exported goods – analysts

Suspension of ship traffic in Black Sea to affect cost of exported goods – analysts

14:31 04.10.2023
Two more ships heading to ports of Big Odesa outside grain corridor

Two more ships heading to ports of Big Odesa outside grain corridor

13:39 27.09.2023
Some 50 of 100 ships blocked after full-scale invasion leave Ukrainian ports – monitoring group

Some 50 of 100 ships blocked after full-scale invasion leave Ukrainian ports – monitoring group

19:24 25.09.2023
In port of Izmail, number of ships up by 2.2 times over week, in Reni down by 37.5%

In port of Izmail, number of ships up by 2.2 times over week, in Reni down by 37.5%

16:28 23.09.2023
Two of three ships sailing outside 'grain corridor' moor at Pivdenny port

Two of three ships sailing outside 'grain corridor' moor at Pivdenny port

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

More than 1,900 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

Rada appoints Pischanska head of Accounting Chamber

LATEST

Ukraine, Lithuania sign documents on cooperation in defense sector

Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Air defense systems are what we lack most

Logistical needs of AFU should be provided by Ukrainian manufacturers – Zhumadilov

Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

More than 1,900 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

Rada appoints Pischanska head of Accounting Chamber

Yermak: We won’t stop working on return of heroes from captivity

Zelenskyy visiting Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

AD
AD
AD
AD