Three Russian ships on duty in Black and Azov Seas, Kalibr missile carriers withdrawn to Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

Three Russian ships are on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas, and Kalibr missile carriers have been withdrawn to the Mediterranean Sea, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday morning.

"As of 08:00 on January 10, 2024, there are two enemy ships in the Black Sea; one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov; three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including two carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of up to 16 missiles," the AFU Navy said on the Telegram channel.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch Strait was carried out: six ships to the Sea of Azov, two ships to the Black Sea.