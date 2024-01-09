Facts

20:43 09.01.2024

DTEK restores power supply to 218,000 clients in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk regions over past 24 hours

1 min read
Over the past 24 hours, during large-scale bad weather, DTEK power engineers managed to restore power to 218,000 families in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"The cyclone and snow storms led to power outages in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In 24 hours, DTEK power engineers managed to supply power to 194,000 customers in 637 populated areas in Odesa region," the energy holding reported on Tuesday.

DTEK also repaired 137 overhead lines and 1,457 transformer substations in this area.

In addition, the energy holding's specialists returned power to almost 24,000 houses in 107 populated areas in Dnipropetrovsk region, restoring the operation of 77 power lines and about 800 transformer substations.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine earlier reported that as of the morning of January 9, due to the bad weather, which is not abating in the country, 1,025 populated areas were cut off from power. In particular, in Dnipropetrovsk region, almost 29,000 consumers in 324 populated areas remained without power supply; in Odessa region, 268 populated areas faced blackout.

Tags: #electricity #odesa #dtek

