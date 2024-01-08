President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with members of the government on Monday on further international work in the field of increasing pressure on Russia due to its aggressive war against Ukraine.

“Today, I held a meeting on our further international agenda – this month will be eventful in terms of our foreign policy. Many steps will be taken, and I am confident that we will be able to strengthen our state. Our air defense system. Our work with partners on drone,” he said in a video address.

Also, according to him, it is now vital to eliminate any possible schemes of circumvention of sanctions by Russia.

“We are also working on new sanctions: the architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened,” Zelenskyy said.

Another priority task, the President outlined the need to bring real solutions closer for use in the interests of Ukraine and subsequently for the confiscation of Russian assets to restore justice.

“The terrorist must pay the most for the damage caused by terror, and Russia will pay,” he summed up.