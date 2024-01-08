Japan purchases large-sized 200 MW equipment for Ukraine to support energy sector

Japan purchased for Ukraine, as part of supporting the energy sector, large-sized equipment with a total capacity of about 200 MW, in particular five gas turbine units and seven large transformers.

This was announced during a meeting in Kyiv on Sunday between Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. The equipment was purchased and delivered by the Japanese government in cooperation with the UNDP and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"It is very important equipment. Some are still on the way, but two autotype transformers had already been installed, and now we are talking about two more similar ones, as well as five gas turbine units and seven large transformers. We are talking about decentralization of the power system and an additional 200 MW of power," Haluschenko said at a briefing after the meeting.

According to him, the equipment provided by Japan will be dispersed throughout the country.

"This fully coincides with the goals of our national energy strategy aimed at decentralizing energy," the minister added.

In her speech, Yoko Kamikawa strongly condemned Russia's ongoing attacks targeting civilian objects and civilians and assured of Ukraine's full support.

"It is very important to support Ukrainians to protect them this winter. About 5 million of Ukraine's citizens will benefit the equipment that it receives from us," she said.

On Monday, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine noted in a release on its website that seven autotransformers were preliminarily purchased by Ukrenergo with funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Japanese government and UNDP are providing assistance in transporting them to Ukraine.