Two people killed, five injured due to occupiers' shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

Russian occupation forces fired 670 shells in Kherson region in one day, one person was killed and five were injured, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 131 attacks, firing 670 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 16 shells into the city of Kherson," he said on the Telegram channel.

The Russian military entered residential areas of settlements in the region; critical infrastructure facility and plant territory in Kherson; store in Beryslav district.

"Due to Russian aggression, two people were killed and five more were injured," Prokudin said.