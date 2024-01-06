Facts

19:21 06.01.2024

Denmark delays transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine – media

Copenhagen expects to send combat aircraft to Kyiv in the second quarter of 2024, and not around New Year, as previously planned, the Danish newspaper Berlingske reported, citing the Danish Ministry of Defence.

Denmark's transfer to Ukraine of six multirole F-16 fighters is being delayed. The combat vehicles are expected to be sent to Kyiv in the second quarter, Berlingske wrote on Saturday.

Initially, delivery was planned for 2023-2024. It was the period that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen named at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in August 2023. She also expressed hope for the transfer of eight F-16 fighters to the Ukrainian side in 2024 and five more a year later.

Some of the necessary conditions, including the training of Ukrainian pilots, have not yet been met, the Danish Ministry of Defence explained. Currently, six Ukrainian pilots are training in Denmark to operate the F-16 jets, but the schedule also depends on weather conditions, Berlingske said.

In addition to Denmark, the Netherlands intend to transfer 18 fighters of this type to Ukraine. Belgium and Norway also promised to send F-16 fighters to Kyiv, without indicating the planned number of aircraft.

