Facts

19:18 06.01.2024

Ukrainian Air Force hits command post at Saky airfield in Crimea

1 min read
The air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit the Russian command post at the Saky airfield on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

On Saturday morning, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the Ukrainian pilots for their excellent work and published a photo from the airfield which was hit. At the same time, he ironically commented on the traditional statements of the Russian command: "All targets have been shot down!" and added: "Unfortunately, our Air Forces are still left without one control center in Crimea!

"Once again I thank our pilots for their excellent work! Together towards victory!" he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #crimea

