Facts

19:18 05.01.2024

Court chooses preventive measure for one of founders of Kyivhuma company – detention without right to bail

Court chooses preventive measure for one of founders of Kyivhuma company – detention without right to bail

 The court chose a preventive measure for one of the founders of Kyivhuma company (Brovary, Kyiv region) suspected of supplying goods to Russia – detention for 60 days without the right to post bail, the press service of the State Security Service of Ukraine said.

"Today Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for one of the founders of Kyivhuma company: detention for 60 days without the right to post bail," according to the statement transmitted to Interfax-Ukraine on Friday evening.

As noted in the statement, earlier "the Security Service exposed Kyivhuma company for the supply of goods to Russia. As a result of comprehensive measures, a significant and large-scale evidence base was collected confirming that the company continued to do business with Russia after the start of a full-scale invasion."

As the SBU found out, during 2022-2023 the company transported batches of tactical tourniquets and bandages of its own production to Russia for a total amount of more than 40 million in hryvnia equivalent. "The investigation also established that the occupiers sent the company's medical supplies to Russian military hospitals located in the temporarily occupied territories of our state," according to the statement.

During the authorized searches, the SBU received new official documents and correspondence confirming the illegal activities of the defendants. "Currently, the pre-trial investigation under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office continues," the SBU press service said.

13:01 27.12.2023
