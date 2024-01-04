Facts

20:42 04.01.2024

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ensuring the supply of air defense systems and missiles to them remains number one priority, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

According to him, the end of last year, the first days of this year, “the rulers of the terrorist state tried to break our spirit and bring back the old threat we faced last year. The threat of destruction of our energy sector, the foundations of our life.”

“The entire team of our diplomats, all those responsible for communication with partners, and Ukrainian representatives abroad are doing everything they can to ensure the delivery of additional air defense systems and missiles. This is the number one priority,” Zelenskyy said.

Of course, he noted, “the same top priority is new support packages for our warriors. Artillery, including 155 mm caliber, electronic warfare equipment, new drones and other necessary items.”

Zelenskyy also “commended all those who are working day and night, on any holiday and in any conditions, throughout Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes.”

“Sumy, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Kyiv, Dnipro and Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Orikhiv. Zaporizhzhia. The cities of Donetsk region. Kherson region. Everywhere. Our rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Volunteers who help. Our police officers. I thank all of you whose job is to rescue people!” the President said.

Tags: #defense #air #zelenskyy

