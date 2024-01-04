Stoltenberg convenes meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on Jan 10 due to massive Russian strikes

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convening a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the ambassadorial level on January 10 at the request of the Ukrainian side after Russian air attacks.

"Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday January 10 at ambassadorial level on Ukraine's request following recent Russian missile and drone attacks," NATO Spokesperson Dylan White said on X (Twitter).