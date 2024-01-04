Facts

11:28 04.01.2024

Stoltenberg convenes meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on Jan 10 due to massive Russian strikes

1 min read
Stoltenberg convenes meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on Jan 10 due to massive Russian strikes

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convening a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the ambassadorial level on January 10 at the request of the Ukrainian side after Russian air attacks.

"Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday January 10 at ambassadorial level on Ukraine's request following recent Russian missile and drone attacks," NATO Spokesperson Dylan White said on X (Twitter).

Tags: #ukraine #nato

MORE ABOUT

18:20 29.12.2023
British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

10:14 29.12.2023
IMF in Ukraine focused on supporting state's social obligations, not on military sphere – rep of Fund

IMF in Ukraine focused on supporting state's social obligations, not on military sphere – rep of Fund

09:16 28.12.2023
USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

19:17 27.12.2023
US determines final anti-dumping duties on Interpipe oil and gas pipes at 4.89%

US determines final anti-dumping duties on Interpipe oil and gas pipes at 4.89%

12:13 27.12.2023
Ukraine in 2023 attracts over $42 bln in external financing to cover state budget deficit

Ukraine in 2023 attracts over $42 bln in external financing to cover state budget deficit

10:10 27.12.2023
NATO is foundation of security for Ukraine and Europe – Zelenskyy on meeting on cooperation with NATO

NATO is foundation of security for Ukraine and Europe – Zelenskyy on meeting on cooperation with NATO

15:15 26.12.2023
Decision to convene Intergovernmental Conference to be physical beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession – Ambassador Chentsov

Decision to convene Intergovernmental Conference to be physical beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession – Ambassador Chentsov

15:15 25.12.2023
Iceland joins two coalitions supporting Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Iceland joins two coalitions supporting Ukraine – Defense Ministry

12:58 23.12.2023
Ukraine, Poland agree on action plan to unblock border

Ukraine, Poland agree on action plan to unblock border

19:54 22.12.2023
Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

USA doesn't see misuse on part of Ukrainian military, AFU correctly use all US weapons to protect their country – Kirby

Sandworm hacker group behind cyber attack on Kyivstar – Security Service of Ukraine

Movement of trucks near Medyka-Shehyni border crossing blocked again – Border Guard Service

Western partners need to transfer long range missiles to Ukraine – Borrell

Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

LATEST

One of victims of shelling of Kharkiv on Jan 2 died in hospital – prosecutor's office

USA doesn't see misuse on part of Ukrainian military, AFU correctly use all US weapons to protect their country – Kirby

Sandworm hacker group behind cyber attack on Kyivstar – Security Service of Ukraine

Movement of trucks near Medyka-Shehyni border crossing blocked again – Border Guard Service

Western partners need to transfer long range missiles to Ukraine – Borrell

Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

Kuleba instructs heads of embassies, consulates general to intensify info work to promote Peace Formula, strengthen support for Ukraine

Norway to send two F-16s to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

Some 2,828 Ukrainians already released from Russian captivity during period of full-scale invasion

Zelenskyy on exchange of POWs: The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective exchange talks to be

AD
AD
AD
AD