Movement of trucks near Medyka-Shehyni border crossing blocked again – Border Guard Service

The movement of trucks in Poland opposite the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint is blocked again, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"According to available information from Polish border guards, today at about 09:00 on Polish territory on the road in front of the Medyka checkpoint, adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Shehyni, the blocking of traffic for freight transport has resumed. In this regard, the complication of traffic is possible as an exit from Poland and for entry," the service said.

The State Border Guard Service said currently about 800 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine in Poland in this direction. At the same time, the organizers of such actions in Poland do not plan to interfere with the movement of buses and passenger vehicles.