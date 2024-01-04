Western partners need to transfer long range missiles to Ukraine – Borrell

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell reported on a conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski regarding increasing military assistance to Ukraine, in particular with long range missiles.

"Good discussion with Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski. We shared increasing concerns over intensified Russian air attacks against Ukraine civilian infrastructure. We agreed on the need to enhance our military support to Ukraine, including with long range and anti aircraft missiles," he said on the X social network on January 3.