Facts

20:58 03.01.2024

Kuleba instructs heads of embassies, consulates general to intensify info work to promote Peace Formula, strengthen support for Ukraine

2 min read
 Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held an online meeting with the heads of all foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine regarding the implementation of the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the promotion of Ukrainian narratives in the world.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba instructed diplomats to intensify work both on strengthening the positions of countries already participating in the implementation of the Peace Formula, and on joining new states and international organizations to this work.

The minister noted the need for the most active diplomatic and information work in foreign capitals and headquarters to ensure high attention in the media and political life to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"In the previous two years, we have achieved many successes in promoting Ukrainian narratives abroad, which have prompted the achievement of important diplomatic results. In January 2024, it is time to further strengthen information efforts and ensure that the Ukraine theme is given maximum priority in foreign media and politics. If the enemy and skeptics try to increase efforts, which means we will double our own work. We must be as active in 2024 as on February 24," he said.

Kuleba noted active information work will help maintain and strengthen international support for Ukraine.

Tags: #service #peace_formula

