Ukraine returns 230 people from Russian captivity – Coordination HQ

Ukraine and Russia conducted the biggest prisoner swap since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 230 Ukrainians, both men and women, were released from Russian captivity, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has said on Wednesday.

"Some 230 defenders are coming back home. They include 130 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (including 14 territorial defense fighters, 14 Navy soldiers), 55 – of the National Guard, 38 – of the State Border Guard Service, one – of the National Police, and six civilians who were illegally imprisoned," it said.

Those returned include 182 people with the status of prisoner of war confirmed through the International Committee of the Red Cross and 48 servicemen who were considered missing.

"Most of the released [POWs] are men (225), five women. Some 213 people are privates and sergeants, eleven are officers," the Coordination HQ said.

The aggressor state's defense ministry reported the return of 248 Russian POWs on Wednesday with the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.