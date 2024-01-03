Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

Rescue operations in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv after an enemy missile attack on December 29, 2023 have been completed; 30 people were killed as a result of the attack, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"The work continued from December 29 after a massive enemy attack. During the work, 470 cubic meters of destroyed building structures were moved and removed; 30 people died in Kyiv, of which one person died in the hospital," the department said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as a result of the attack on December 29 across Ukraine, 18 settlements in ten regions were hit, some 170 people were injured, while 53 were killed, and 22 were rescued.