President of Lithuania: Ukrainians do wonders with western air defense, but they need more

In response to Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine this morning, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has called on partners to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems.

"Today once again Kyiv residents started their morning with Russia's airstrikes on their homes. Civilian deaths, destruction and Kremlin's terrorism continues. Ukrainians do wonders with the air defense the West has provided, but they need more. Air defense systems to Ukraine NOW!" he said on X Social Network on Tuesday.