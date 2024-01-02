Facts

10:56 02.01.2024

In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

1 min read
Air defense forces and means in Kyiv, according to preliminary information, destroyed more than 60 Kh-101/Kh555Kh-55 cruise missiles, as well as more than ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles; in addition, over 15 Shahed-type UAVs were destroyed, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko said.

"The air raid lasted almost six hours in total. First, the enemy launched about a dozen loitering munitions of the Shahed type at the capital of Ukraine. And after them, more than a dozen Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched X-101/X555X-55 cruise missiles in groups and waves simultaneously with the missiles landing on Kyiv, more than ten MiG-31K aircraft launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles at the capital," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The forces and means of air defense hit all the Shahed UAVs and more than six dozen Kh-101/Kh555Kh-55 missiles and a dozen Kh-47M2 Kinzhals," the administration said, but the type and number of enemy targets destroyed will finally be determined in Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Tags: #kyiv #missiles

