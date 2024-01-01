In Odesa, 15-year-old teenager killed as result of Russian attack

In Odesa, a 15-year-old teenager was killed as a result of a Russian attack, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper said in Telegram channel.

He said on New Year's Eve, the Russian military attacked Odesa region with attack drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 28 suicide bombers. "Unfortunately, there were hits," the head of the regional administration said.

"Around midnight, the enemy deliberately sent some of the drones to residential areas of residential areas of Odesa and the suburbs, where people in their own homes were gathering with their families to celebrate the New Year. As a result of the fall of the downed UAVs, at least three high-rise apartment buildings, three private houses, and outbuildings were damaged," Kiper said.

A 15-year-old teenager died as a result of the attack. Three people with wounds and burns were hospitalized, four more received medical care on the spot and continue treatment on an outpatient basis, he said.

"As a result of the hit, a fire broke out in one of the port terminals, which was promptly extinguished. No people were injured," Kiper said.