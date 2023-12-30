Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine, mourning day announced in city

The number of people killed as a result Russia's missile strike against Zaporizhia on December 29 increased to nine, the local authorities announced a mourning day on December 30, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Antoliy Kurtev has said.

"A Day of Mourning for those killed in yesterday's enemy missile attack has been announced in Zaporizhia. The Rushists violently claimed the lives of nine innocent civilian people in our city on December 29," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Earlier, it was reported that eight people were killed as a result of the missile attack on Zaporizhia.