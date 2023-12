Death toll of missile strike in Zaporizhia grows to six – region’s head

In Zaporizhia, as a result of a Russian missile strike on Friday morning, December 29, six people were killed, said head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko.

"The number of people killed as a result of the morning missile strike by the ruscists in Zaporizhia has increased to six people," Malashko wrote on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, four deaths were reported.