National Police: Currently, it’s known about 18 dead, 132 wounded as result of enemy rocket fire

"As of 13:00 it is known about the death of 18 civilians, 132 were injured. The police are documenting a massive strike by the Russian army against Ukraine," the National Police said on the Telegram channel on Friday.