Four dead after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – regional administration

Four people were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia on Friday morning, said head of Zaporizhia Regional Military administration, Yuriy Malashko.

"It is already known about four dead. Sincere condolences to the family and friends ... We will never forgive!" Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council, Anatoliy Kurtev, reported two dead women as a result of the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia on Friday morning, and ten injured. According to him, one of the local enterprises was damaged by shelling, a private house was destroyed and windows were broken in 19 multi-storey residential buildings, two educational institutions and a medical institution. In addition, about 20 garages, a gas station and a hotel building were damaged.