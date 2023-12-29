Facts

12:11 29.12.2023

Three people killed by Russian missile strike in Odesa – regional administration

2 min read
Three people killed by Russian missile strike in Odesa – regional administration

Three people were killed as a result of a missile strike carried out by Russian occupiers on residential buildings in Odesa, said Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"As a result of the attack in Odesa, a three-storey house was also hit. Rescuers have just recovered a human body from the rubble. The number of victims as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased to three. Search operations are continuing," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine rescued 23 people from a 17-storey apartment building damaged by a blow.

"The lyceum was also damaged in the city as a result of the shelling. Fortunately, there were no children in the educational institution, they were on vacation, and all the workers were in the shelter during the air raid siren, so there were no wounded," Kiper said.

Earlier, he reported two dead and 15 injured as a result of a missile strike. "The enemy got into the houses of civilians. As a result of the attack, two residents of Odesa were killed. Fifteen people were injured, including two children aged 6 and 8. All the victims are now receiving assistance in medical institutions of the city. Two wounded are in serious condition," Kiper wrote.

Tags: #odesa #killed

MORE ABOUT

13:49 29.12.2023
Six killed, 28 injured due to shelling in Dnipro – regional administration

Six killed, 28 injured due to shelling in Dnipro – regional administration

12:12 29.12.2023
Four dead after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – regional administration

Four dead after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – regional administration

11:01 29.12.2023
Body of second victim found after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – City Council

Body of second victim found after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – City Council

10:59 29.12.2023
As result of Russian attack on Dnipro, five people killed, 22 injured

As result of Russian attack on Dnipro, five people killed, 22 injured

10:06 29.12.2023
Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

10:06 29.12.2023
Two people killed, 10 injured as result of Russia’s attack in Odesa region – regional administration

Two people killed, 10 injured as result of Russia’s attack in Odesa region – regional administration

09:41 29.12.2023
Number of victims amid morning strikes on Kharkiv increased to 11 – regional administration

Number of victims amid morning strikes on Kharkiv increased to 11 – regional administration

10:00 27.12.2023
Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

11:20 14.12.2023
URCS volunteers in Odesa region help victims of drone attacks

URCS volunteers in Odesa region help victims of drone attacks

15:24 11.12.2023
One man killed, three people injured in enemy attack on Kherson community – regional administration

One man killed, three people injured in enemy attack on Kherson community – regional administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv

LATEST

Zelenskyy awards servicemen in Avdiivka

German Foreign Ministry after Russian attack: In 2024 we not to move inch away from Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

Umerov: It's obvious that with such missile reserves Russia has, they can and will continue such attacks

Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv

Borrell condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Death toll of missile strike in Zaporizhia grows to six – region’s head

AD
AD
AD
AD