Three people killed by Russian missile strike in Odesa – regional administration

Three people were killed as a result of a missile strike carried out by Russian occupiers on residential buildings in Odesa, said Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"As a result of the attack in Odesa, a three-storey house was also hit. Rescuers have just recovered a human body from the rubble. The number of victims as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased to three. Search operations are continuing," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine rescued 23 people from a 17-storey apartment building damaged by a blow.

"The lyceum was also damaged in the city as a result of the shelling. Fortunately, there were no children in the educational institution, they were on vacation, and all the workers were in the shelter during the air raid siren, so there were no wounded," Kiper said.

Earlier, he reported two dead and 15 injured as a result of a missile strike. "The enemy got into the houses of civilians. As a result of the attack, two residents of Odesa were killed. Fifteen people were injured, including two children aged 6 and 8. All the victims are now receiving assistance in medical institutions of the city. Two wounded are in serious condition," Kiper wrote.