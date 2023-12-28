Some 2,691 sq km of mined territories in Ukraine surveyed over year - Deputy Minister of Defense

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk held a regular meeting of the National Mine Action Authority, at which the results of work for 2023 were presented.

“In total, we have the following indicators of territory cleanup: 2,691 sq km were surveyed. Among them, 68.4 sq km of water area, 8,544 km of roads, 8,758 km of power lines, 3,087 km of railways, 651 km of pipelines were cleared of explosive objects. Some 660,861 such objects were identified and neutralized,” Pavliuk wrote on Telegram.

In addition, non-technical inspection measures have been introduced for the current year in 115 territorial communities with a total area of more than 50,000 square kilometers. Some 1,883 contaminated/probably contaminated sites were identified with a total area of 239 square kilometers. Another 18,000 sq km of territory are determined to contain no evidence of pollution.

Some 236 groups, 1,057 people and eight mechanized mine clearance vehicles were involved from the mine clearance units of the Ministry of Defense. In addition, 10 battalions and three mine clearance companies were additionally formed as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service. The units are already being recruited to complete tasks.

Also at the meeting, the plan for the implementation of activities for humanitarian demining of the de-occupied territories of Ukraine for 2024 and the plan for the implementation of activities for inspection and clearance of explosive objects from agricultural lands for 2024 were approved.

“A lot has been done this year. We have learned to work together. By the end of the first quarter we plan to fulfill all our stated obligations: firstly, to gain the capabilities that we need to clean up our lands. Secondly, to ensure close cooperation and eliminate all problems in relation to our partners who want to come in, like non-governmental operators from other countries, thirdly, we must have clear coordination of our activities,” Pavliuk emphasized.