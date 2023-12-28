SBU neutralizes more than 60 drug gangs since start of full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has neutralized more than 60 organized groups, which, in particular, were engaged in smuggling heavy drugs into the European Union through Ukraine.

As reported on the SBU website, a number of special operations were carried out against participants of the Russian criminal organization Khimprom, which, with the coordination of the special services of the Russian Federation, has been trying to expand its activities in Ukraine since 2014.

"The criminal organization is characterized by a clear hierarchical structure and unconditional fulfillment of the instructions of its leaders who are hiding from justice in Mexico. The extensive network of Chemical Industry participants around the world numbers about 1,000 people who provide illegal profits to the drug cartel in the amount of more than $2 million every month," the SBU said.

In August 2023, in Kyiv and Sumy regions, the SBU neutralized a branch of the Russian drug syndicate, in particular, detaining two ex-officials of the National Police unit for combating drug crime, who set up drug laboratories on the territory of two regions that provided industrial production of prohibited substances for sale in Ukraine and EU countries.