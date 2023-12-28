More than 100,000 Ukrainians move from Donetsk region since August 2022 as part of mandatory evacuation –Reintegration Ministry

More than 100,000 citizens have moved from Donetsk region to safe regions as part of the mandatory evacuation since August 2022, the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported.

"The mandatory evacuation of the population of Donetsk region began in August 2022. Since that time, more than 100,000 citizens have moved to safe regions within its framework. Among them are more than 13,2000 children and more than 4,800 people with limited mobility," the ministry said.

According to the Reintegration Ministry, currently mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region is carried out by a special train to Zhytomyr region once every eight days.