McDonald's opens new restaurant on highway in Stoyanka near Kyiv

The McDonald's chain has opened a new restaurant, located 20 km far from Kyiv in the village of Stoyanka, Bucha district, and it became the hundredth among those working in the network, the press service has reported.

According to a press release, this restaurant became the second on the Kyiv-Chop international highway. Earlier in November of this year McDonald's opened on it in Zhytomyr region. The new McDonald's is located in a complex with a filling station and next to supermarkets, so customers can receive several services at once.

The new restaurant with an area of 430 square meters is designed for 102 seats in the hall and 132 on the terrace. There are 10 self-service kiosks throughout the venue and upgraded digital displays at McDrive. The restaurant and McDrive will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Under enhanced safety rules, the restaurant will close during air raid alerts to allow employees and visitors to move to the nearest shelter, which will open approximately one hour after the air raid alert cleared.

The restaurant in Stoyanka became the 100th restaurant currently operating in Ukraine and provided more than 70 jobs.

The network is being developed by FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd.

The first restaurant of the chain in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv.

As reported, McDonald's began the phased opening of restaurants in Ukraine on September 20, 2022. Until February 24, 2022, the chain had 109 restaurants in 24 cities across the country.

McDonald's in Ukraine is the founding partner and largest corporate partner of the Ronald McDonald House Foundation in Ukraine.

According to the data of the Unified Public Register of Legal Entities and Private Entrepreneurs, a participant in the FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. is MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, the UK).