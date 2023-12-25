Facts

15:49 25.12.2023

Umerov: Our goal to provide AFU with maximum number of drones


Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umarov says that the Ministry of Defense is working to accelerate and increase the ability to purchase and manufacture drones for 2024, separately from the already approved UAH 55 billion.

"After we developed a plan for 2024, we allocated, if I'm not mistaken, UAH 55 billion as the first tranche [for drones]. In general, these things [the purchase of drones], the Ministry of Defense should be engaged from next year. But as a minister, I did not stop the transfer of money [for drones] from the State Communications Service to the Ministry of Defense, I told to continue, because we already have to increase purchases several times," Umerov said in an interview with Suspilne.

"Therefore, as the Ministry of Defense, we are now working according to the approved plan - to accelerate and increase the ability of procurement and production, separately from the already approved UAH 55 billion. Our goal is to provide the maximum amount," the minister said.

Speaking about the recent presentation of the State Operator of the Rear agency, Umerov noted that "we must make a procurement policy, launch separate agencies for lethal and non-lethal purchases, which we have done now."

"There is a transition period, but the main thing is that we are not afraid to take responsibility, look at NATO standards, and involve American and European partners. We suggested to them that they also review our contracts to help rebuild internal risk management, compliance (compliance with the action in accordance with the request) and procedures. Unfortunately, purchases were constantly politicized. There are many old practices that do not correspond to the present and must change," the minister said.

