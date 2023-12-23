Facts

13:45 23.12.2023

Ukraine will most likely receive first batch of F-16 fighters by late 2023 – ISW

1 min read
Ukraine will most likely receive the first batch of F-16 fighters by the end of 2023, according to analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

As ISW notes, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed on December 22 during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Dutch government would prepare the first 18 F-16 fighters for delivery to Ukraine.

"While Rutte did not confirm the timeline for F-16 delivery, a recent Estonian Ministry of Defense strategy document stated that the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium have already committed to donating F-16s to Ukraine 'before the end of the year [2023],'" the report notes.

Tags: #f_16 #isw

