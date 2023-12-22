Ukraine Community Recovery Fund to allocate $4.6 mln to support Sumy region

The Ukraine Community Recovery Fund, managed by the UN Office in Ukraine, will allocate $4.6 million to projects for the development of agriculture and economic sustainability of communities in Sumy region, the press service of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (Ministry of Restoration) reported.

The corresponding decision was made by the Fund's management committee at its first meeting on Friday.

It is expected that the implementation of community projects will begin in March 2024 after the formation of project proposals by UN structures together with the Regional Development Agency of Sumy Region. The implementation of projects will also be carried out by relevant UN agencies together with local partners.

According to UN Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown, the Recovery Fund should give impetus to the restoration of housing and infrastructure, mine clearance and economic development of communities affected by Russian aggression.

As of today, the Ukraine Community Recovery Fund has $5.85 million at its disposal. Denmark and Luxembourg have reported support for the Fund. The ministry expects that the Fund will raise $300 million within five years.